Hydrant flushing planned in Lowell

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - The Village of Lowell will be flushing hydrants September 1, 2, and 3, starting at 8:30 P.M. each night.

This will include all hydrants in the village.

Residents are asked to keep water usage to a minimum. Customers are advised to watch for discolored water while using water for food preparation, laundry, or other sensitive water processes.

After flushing is completed, customers who are experiencing brown (mineral deposits), or milky (trapped air) water area asked to flush their cold water lines, to flush the service line from the main to their point of use in home or business.

Anyone who experiences problems is asked to call (740) 896-3046.

