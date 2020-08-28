Marietta organization looking to get community registered to vote

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Speak for Yourself, Vote is a Marietta-based organization looking to register the community to vote.

Organizers Rev. Felix Burrows and Betsy Cook say, it is very important for people to vote, especially young people and they are looking for ways to get people interested in voting.

Burrows says, after finding research that the city of Marietta has a population of almost 13,500 and only 8600 are registered to vote and only 1/3ctually vote.

“That’s pretty low in the sense that only 1/3 in the city is voting in the sense that, this is not the democracy that we talk about when we have conversations,” said Reverend Felix Burrows, Speak for Yourself, Vote, organizer. So, what we did...we decided to take a look at that and we found that to be the case and we decided to put an initiative together to see if we could encourage people who are registered to vote this time in November.”

The organization is also looking for a venue to hosts voting registration, particularly a drive-thru venue, so people can remain social distanced.

Cook says, the organization currently has 40 volunteers and are always looking for people who want to help. If anyone has any suggestions or venues where the organization can host a registration event. Please contact, Betsy Cook at beysyc@suddenlink.net.

