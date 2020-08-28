Advertisement

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoffs will resume Saturday after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing.

In a joint statement released Friday, the sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando, showing their frustration with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice.

Games were postponed the last two days before a meeting between owners and players Thursday in which an agreement to resume was reached.

Team owners who also control their arena property will work with local officials to turn the building into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for safe, in=person voting.

And the league and players will work with TV networks to create advertising spots during the remainder of the postseason to promote greater engagement in the election process and their communities.

“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community,” the statement read.

“We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together – in Orlando and in all NBA team markets – to push for meaningful and sustainable change.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. II, 8/28/20

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Despite the overwhelming success of the Daybreak Garden, Dave and Brittany must do some de-cluttering of the plants.

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. I, 8/28/20

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
Dave and Brittany take a look at the progress of the plants and the tomatoes.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

News

Postive test case in Wood County long-term care center

Updated: moments ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Positive test cases at two area nursing facilities

National

Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes.

Latest News

National

Granddaughter of MLK speaks at March on Washington commemoration

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., addresses the crowd on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

National

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An estimated thousands have gathered Friday near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

News

Glenville State College marching band field commander announced

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WTAP
Glenville State College (GSC) senior Kristina “Tina” Lowe will be serving as the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and a minor in business. She hails from Elizabeth in Wirt County, West Virginia, and is the daughter of Cindy Lowe and the late Robert E. Lowe Jr.

National

Martin Luther King III: Choose chaos or community

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Martin Luther King III speaks at the March on Washington commemoration.

News

Prominent community members to participate Parkersburg Art Center fundraiser

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Parkersburg Art Center (PAC) is officially launching its Pollock a Person fundraiser on Monday, September 1. The organization has selected 12 prominent area residents who have agreed to raise funds for the organization.

National

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died.