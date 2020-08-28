Obituary: Betty Eileen Boice

Betty Eileen Boice, 93, of Parkersburg passed away August 27, 2020 at Eagle Pointe.

She was born on April 5, 1927 in Tremble, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter and Ruby Violet Thompson McDaniel.

Betty was a devoted homemaker and took great pride in raising her family. She was Baptist by faith.

Betty is survived by her four children Linda Jurado of Mineral Wells, Wendell Norman, Robert Norman (Elaine) and Emily Goldberger, all of Parkersburg, grandchildren Veronica Norman, Leeann Jurado, Jason and Marcus Goldberger, Nicholas and Jonathan Norman, several great grandchildren, brother Ronnie McDaniel (Vonnie), sister Susie Andrews (Robert), brothers in law Ronnie Belt, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Dwain Norman, second husband Gene Boice and sisters Annie Belt and Alyce Goldberger.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Sunday and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

