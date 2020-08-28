Advertisement

Obituary: Betty L. Davis

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Betty L. Davis, 92, of Marietta passed away at 6:03 am, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 8, 1928, in East Liverpool, OH, a daughter of Charles and Thelma Debee Coleman.  Betty was a homemaker.

Betty is survived by her 4 children:  Sondra Venham, Bill (Annette) Morgan, Kathy Marshall and Vicki Moore all of Marietta; 10 grandchildren:  Billy Offerman, Justin Morgan, Andrew Morgan, Emily Sams, Jeremy Holden, Brandi Wittekind, Amy Williams, Tammy Morgan, Stacia Dyar and Morgan Dyar; 28 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by 2 husbands, her daughter, Nancy Carpenter and son, Fred Morgan, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, 5 grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 1:00 pm at New Life United Pentecostal Church, 325 N. Seventh St., Marietta.   Family will greet friends before the services at 12:00 until 1:00.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

