Obituary: Herman Edwin Thomas

Herman Edwin Thomas, 89, husband of the late Eileen M. Thomas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 28, 2020. Herman was surrounded by his loved ones as he made his journey home.

His journey began on August 12, 1931, in Little Eight Mile in Marietta, Ohio with his parents Oscar and Sara (Skinner) Thomas. Herman was raised at Newell’s Run in Newport, Ohio with his five siblings – Edward Thomas, Edith Neely, Gertrude Cameron, Ruth Bewley, and Howard Thomas.

He graduated from Newport High School in 1949. On March 18, 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Herman served in the Korean War on the USS Leyte on the East Coast and the Mediterranean, and on the USS Hornet on the West Coast and Asia. On March 18, 1955, he was discharged from the Navy and moved to Angola, Indiana to attend Tri State College of Engineering. He later worked as a Laboratory Technician at Chevron for 36 years. Herman met and then married the love of his life, Eileen Thomas, in 1955. Together they raised three children: Perry Thomas (Ann), Barbara Mackey (Mark), and Penny Rutherford (Gary). Herman and Eileen were married 56 wonderful years. Herman was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion for 45 years.

Throughout his life, Herman enjoyed golfing, boating, camping, skiing, crossword puzzles, yard work, and caring for the home that he built. He was also an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herman is survived by his three children; five grandchildren - Nicholas Mackey, Brandon Rutherford (Maria), Michelle Mackey Geese (Isaiah), Kelly Fourakers (Bert), and Ben Goble (Lauren); six great-grandchildren - Christopher Rutherford, Liam Rutherford, Lily Mackey, Mahalah Geese, Amara Geese, and Annabelle Fourakers; and his sisters-in-law Peggy Taylor (Doyle), Linda Rinard (Rick), and Faye Berga. Herman is also survived by his good friend Betty Batten.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, and his grandson - 1st Lt. Christopher N. Rutherford.

Funeral Services will be held 11am on Monday, August 31st at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Lloyd Westbrook officiating. Visitation will be Sunday August 30th from 2pm – 4pm and 6pm – 8pm at the funeral home. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Herman will be laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.