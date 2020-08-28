Obituary: Kelli Lynne (Cookie) Stephens

Kelli Lynne (Cookie) Stephens, 58, of Mineral Wells, WV. Died Friday, August 28, 2020 at WVU Medicine-Camden Clark medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born in Wood County, a daughter of the late Robert G and Lena V Knopp. She attended Big Tygart United Methodist Church. She was employed by WVU Medicine-Camden Clark MedicalCenter for 39 years.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years Larry

Stephens, son, Joey Elson of South Boston, VA, step-son, Larry Stephens of Parkersburg, step-daughter, Lisa Stephens of Washington, WV, brothers, Stephen Knopp of Durham, NC and Scott Knopp of Washington, WV, Robert Knopp of Walker, WV, sister, Lu Ann Murray of Mineral Wells, 5 grandchildren, Hunter, Savannah, Bryces, Kennedy, and Madison, 12 nieces and nephews, her horse Snickers and canine companions Joe and foxy.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.