Obituary: Kelli Lynne (Cookie) Stephens

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kelli Lynne (Cookie) Stephens, 58, of Mineral Wells, WV.  Died Friday, August 28, 2020 at WVU Medicine-Camden Clark medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born in Wood County, a daughter of the late Robert G and Lena V Knopp.  She attended Big Tygart United Methodist Church.  She was employed by WVU Medicine-Camden Clark MedicalCenter for 39 years.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years Larry

Stephens, son, Joey Elson of South Boston, VA, step-son, Larry Stephens of Parkersburg, step-daughter, Lisa Stephens of Washington, WV, brothers, Stephen Knopp of Durham, NC and Scott Knopp of Washington, WV, Robert Knopp of Walker, WV, sister, Lu Ann Murray of Mineral Wells, 5 grandchildren, Hunter, Savannah, Bryces, Kennedy, and Madison, 12 nieces and nephews, her horse Snickers and canine companions Joe and foxy.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Allen officiating.  Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

