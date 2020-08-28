Advertisement

Obituary: Lee Roy Tanner

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lee Roy Tanner, 81, of Ivydale, WV went home to be with Jesus on August 25, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center, Charleston, WV.

He was born December 19, 1938, in Clay County, WV, a son of the late Richard and Dessie Sears Tanner.

He is survived by wife, Phyllis Carol Coen Tanner; and children, Duane Tanner, Tina Tanner, Frank Tanner, Shellie Tanner, Tanner Tanner, Taylin Tanner, and Shane Tanner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Dottie Vanbreenman, Karen Tanner, and Terry Tanner.

A graveside service was conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV.  Interment is in Sears Family Cemetery, Nebo, WV.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.come.

