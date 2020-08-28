Obituary: Marjorie Marie Johnson

Marjorie Marie Johnson, 91 formerly of Belpre, Ohio died at the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio on August 27, 2020. She was born in Washington County, Ohio on April 13, 1929 and was the daughter of the late George Todd and Frances Jones Francis. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She owned and operated Marge’s Beauty Shop for 30 years. She had worked for the Warren School system for 10 years as a bus aide. She was past Grand Matron and a member of the Belpre Eastern Star #541 for over 50 years.

Survivors include a stepson, Vern (Mary) Walborn of Canada, a son, Tony (Susan) Sampedro of Beloit, Ohio, three daughters, Treva (Jay) Crock Waterford, Ohio, Linda (Garry) Marks of Belpre, Ohio, Marcella (Jimmy) Gordan of Anniston, AL, two sisters, Patsy McVey of Barlow, Ohio, Phyllis Gregory of Marietta, Ohio, several grand, great, great grand, great great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Carolyn Francis of Dungannon, Ohio and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, Albert Sprague, Lewis Walborn, L. Raymond Johnson, her son, William Sprague, two sisters, Margaret Carpenter, Norma Johnson and a brother, Roy Francis.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Rod Brower officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 PM till time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Employee’s Christmas Fund at the Crandall Medical Center, 800 South 15th Street, Sebring, Ohio 44672.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Crandall Memory for all their care and concern while Marjorie was in their care.

