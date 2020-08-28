Obituary: Riggs Allen Carter

Riggs Allen Carter, 10, of Chloe, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020.

Riggs was born on June 21, 2010, in Charleston, WV. Riggs was a bright, loving, and vibrant boy who was loved by many, many people. He loved being happy and being a wonderful son. He was an honor roll student at Big Otter Elementary school and loved all of his teachers and classmates. His passing will leave a hole that will never be filled.

Riggs is survived by his father, Jeremy (Hannah) Carter of Chloe, WV; mother, Amber Sears (Bobby Piscopo) of Charleston, WV; sister, Taylor Sears; brother, Cannen Piscopo; step-sisters, Jayden and Emily Piscopo; grandparents, Mike and Charlotte Carter of Chloe, WV; Dennis and Barbara Woodall of Newton, WV; Renita Gandee of Chloe, WV; Tina and Pete McDermitt of Sissonville, WV; and Ruby Michelson-Parnell of Rapid City, SD.

Riggs is preceded in death by his grandfather, Clem Edward Gandee, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Carter officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Jarvis Cemetery, Chloe, WV. Online condolences may be expressed. at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.