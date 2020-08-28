Ohio theaters can reopen in to a limited audience, but it may not be worth it yet for performers and executives

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes, signed a health order on Tuesday allowing entertainment venues like theaters to reopen.

It should be good news for the theater groups like the Mid-Ohio Valley players, but with seven pages of guidelines to work around, it may be more difficult for them than an outsider may think.

A serious speed bump in the reopening is an attendance cap. Inside these venues, only 15 percent of the seats can be filled, unless that number would exceed 300. In that case, the audience is topped at 300.

“15 percent, there’s no way. Most of our models, it’s close to selling out. 75 percent plus is what we would need to break even because we bring in major artists and major shows,” said Hunt Brawley, Executive Director of People’s Bank Theatre.

“This change does not really help us get back anything that we’ve lost or really help us move forward,” said JR Wells, Interim President of the Mid Ohio Valley Players.

With state orders preventing Ohio theaters from opening up all the way, theater officials will have to continue finding other ways to keep the lights on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a challenge they have already faced this year.

People’s Bank Theatre was able to raise over $100,000, a large portion of which was taken care of by a $50,000 donation by Par Mar. However, People’s Bank Theatre is such a large venue that that sum will only keep the bills paid for a few months.

For the smaller MOV Players Theater just across the street, officials say at a minimum it costs $20,000 a year to keep the theater’s bills paid. That cost only goes up the more the theater is used. But, the MOV Players are working on keeping the money flowing in.

“We’ve already been doing a lot of Zoom stuff, what we call the radio shows. We have plans to start having some bands in the theater, we can stream that out,” said Wells. “So we’re looking at kind of opening up of our avenues a little bit more. It’s going to take a lot to pay for a show with you know, 45 people in your audience.”

Unfortunately for theater officials, streaming isn’t the answer to everything. The MOV Players have a show pretty much ready to hit the stage, but the company they rented the script from doesn’t allow streaming. In order to get around this in the future, Wells says The MOV Players could turn to performing royalty free shows (think Shakespeare) or locally written plays that could be donated or purchased cheaply.

At this point, Wells says the MOV Players goal is to open the theater at the beginning of October. Though they have show ready, the performers and crew will need time to rehearse and refresh their memories after so long away. He says keeping actors, crew and the audience safe will be a top priority for reopening.

On a positive note, Wells says the community has been helpful during this time. The MOV Players have raised some money through a pledge drive.

“The community is responding, they are being supportive. So the positive thing is that people want to have performance art, they want to have their community theaters open and I think they will be supporting it when eventually we can be there,” said Wells.

Both the People’s Bank Theatre and the MOV Players Theater are accepting donations.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.