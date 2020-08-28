Parkersburg boy starts candle business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Jackson Simmons is heading into the 9th grade at Parkersburg High school but last year when he was trying to raise money for his 8th grade trip. He decided to start his own business, The Little Kanawha Candle Company.

“I toyed around with the idea of selling Yankee candles or selling party light but it didn’t seem like I would make enough money for the trip and my mom found a kit online for me to make own candles and I tried it the product turned out really well and I really enjoyed the process,” said Simmons, The Little Kanawha Candle Company, owner.

Once Simmons exceeded his trip goal, he continued making candles and is now a working young man who will be bringing his business to the Cardinal Market in the Grand Central Mall with the help of Victoria West.”

Simmons says he is also looking forward to learning a lot from fellow entrepreneurs.

“Really excited to of course start the business and the experience but I really want to encourage other entrepreneurs, young entrepreneurs that if you want to start a business go ahead it’ll be hard but it’ll be hard but it will be worth it in the end. I hope to use the money that I make from selling candles for college,” said Simmons.

Simmons wants to thank his sponsors and mentors including: Victoria West, owner of Gift Gallery of Vienna, and local sponsors including: Danielle Alvin of People’s Bank, Chris Bender of DaVinci’s, John Daggets of Easton Printing, and Beth Patterson from E.P.I.

