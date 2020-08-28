Advertisement

Postive test case in Wood County long-term care center

By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) confirms positive tests at two long term care facilities in our region- One in Wood County and one in Roane County.

At the facility in Wood County, as part of their normal staff testing cycle, two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department did not name the facilities. But Executive Director Eric Walker said Friday morning the Wood County center is located in Parkersburg, and that both facilities are owned by the same company.

All employees and residents will be tested for COVID-19 by Monday. Staff are following the state DHHR recommendations to protect the staff and the other residents. Although it is only two people testing positive, the state protocol calls this an “outbreak” and is being monitored by MOVHD.

The facility in Roane County has had one staff member test positive for COVID-19. Since this positive test, all employees and residents have been tested for COVID-19. Not all test results have been received. Staff are following the state DHHR recommendations to protect themselves and their residents. Although it is only one person testing positive, the state protocol calls this an “outbreak” and is being monitored by MOVHD.

The statement says both facilities are working with the MOVHD epidemiologist and staff to identify any staff and residents that have been in contact with the infected persons. Those individuals will be tracked for symptoms even if their test results are negative. Precautions are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus to other residents or staff.

Meanwhile, Governor Jim Justice announced a Wood County prisoner has died at a state correctional facility. The governor and the West Virginia Department of Corrections did not name the prisoner or the facility where he was being held, but said he was being held on federal charges. A preliminary report says he suffered “complicatons from COVID-19″, but added he had other conditions. Justice says an investigation is under way to determine if the COVID-19 was a factor in his death.

