Prominent community members to participate Parkersburg Art Center fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center (PAC) is officially launching its Pollock a Person fundraiser on Monday, September 1. The organization has selected 12 prominent area residents who have agreed to raise funds for the organization. The fundraiser will go through October 3, and the person who has raised the most money will be splattered with paint in a manner inspired by artist Jackson Pollock. Tom Joyce, mayor of Parkersburg, and Chris Gilmer, president of WVU-Parkersburg, are among the participants.

The full list of participating community members includes:

Michelle Waters, photographer and art teacher at PAC and Artsbridge

Chris Gilmer, president of WVU-Parkersburg

Vinnie Conley, talent relations manager at the PM Company

Tara Gerber, real estate agent with Jackson Realty, LLC

Keith McClung, co-owner of Crown Florals and Crown Event Rentals

Kim Couch, Executive Director of the Camden Clark Foundation

Mandy Stevens, executive director of Artsbridge

Kim Griffey, director of the Parkersburg High School Red Wing drill team and substitute teacher for Wood County Schools

Allison Burner Lauderman, sports performance coach and trainer for OVU

Tom Joyce, mayor of Parkersburg

Erin Augenstein, communications and public relations professional

Lisa Collins, owner of Collins PR and Arts & Culture Tours, LLC



“We’ve suffered a lot of loss of income due to COVID, so we were trying to think of a fundraiser that we could do that was primarily virtual. But we also know that other area non-profits have suffered as well. So in this case, the first $500 that each contestant raises goes to the Art Center, any money raised after that is split 50/50 between the Art Center and another non-profit of the contestant’s choice,” said Jessie Siefert, managing director and director of education at the Art Center.

Each week of the fundraiser, there will be additional competitions issued by the Art Center. Because the fundraiser has already had its soft roll-out, its first competition was issued this week. It was announced that the first person to raise $250 would be splattered with paint, and that turned out to be Chris Gilmer. Additional, similar challenges will be issues throughout the fundraiser.

While the Art Center has faced a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the loss of multiple income streams, Siefert said she feels there have been some unexpected benefits, as well.

“In a way, it has been really good because we’ve had to look at what we do and how we do it, and really think of new and different ways to fulfill our mission and reach the public...It has also, I think, brought a lot of the arts organizations together even more so because we’re all suffering,” Siefert said.

Those who would like additional information on the fundraiser and to track its progress are encouraged to follow the Art Center on Facebook and Instagram. And donations can be made on the Art Center’s website.

