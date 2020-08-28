Three injured in Grand Central Avenue accident

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Three people were hospitalized late Friday morning after a two-vehicle accident on Grand Central Avenue.

Vienna Police say a KIA minivan driven by 27-year old Haylee Simons struck a Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by 80-year old Sandra Hines.

Sergeant Bob Nichols says the Buick was turning into the Hobby Lobby parking lot, when it was struck by the northbound van.

The two drivers and a passenger in Hines car, 70-year old Esther Athey, were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

