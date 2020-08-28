Vienna City Council to vote on motorized carts regulations

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia state legislature recently prohibited all-terrain vehicle may be operated in the state.

Mayor Randy Rapp says the Vienna City Council is voting on the use of motorized golf carts because it is a safety issue. Rapp says you must be 18 years old and you must have liability insurance.

City council’s vote is to include safety rules and regulations on the measure.

“That’s the reason for this, there weren’t very many guidelines to go on and so we’re basically just setting a standard here to make sure it’s safe,”said Randy Rapp, Vienna mayor. Obviously, it’s a speed related thing, you’re not allowed to drive them on Grand Central Avenue because the traffic is so fast, so you have to drive them on the side streets.”

Vienna City Council will vote at 7:00 p.m. at the meeting.

