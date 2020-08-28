Vienna’s Jackson Park pool closed for the season

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Jackson Park pool in Vienna has been closed early for the season.

City officials told us Friday the early closing is due to a pump failure. Parks Director Steve Black says the pump was due for replacement, but it was hoped it would last through the end of the pool season, which was slated for Labor Day.

Vienna’s pool was open late this year, due to the late start of the school year, and Black says it was a successful season. He says replacement of the pump, along with other repairs to the 57-year old pool will take place during the off-season.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.