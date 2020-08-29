Football Frenzy- Week 1 recap

(WTAP) - Ohio had the spotlight for week 1 of the high school football season.

All 6 Washington County teams were in action with 2 big rivalry games.

The Warren Warriors were victorious at home over the arch rival Marietta Tigers. The Warriors pull away for a 28-6 victory

In the biggest small school rivalry in the county Fort Frye prevails over Waterford 22-6.

For Cadets head coach Eric Huck, it was the 100th victory of his career.

The Shenandoah Zeps came to town and spoiled the Belpre Golden Eagles home opener. The Zeps prevailed 48-7.

While the Frontier Cougars were victorious in their home opener.

The Cougars blew out the Southern Tornadoes 42-6

