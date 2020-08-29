Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 1 recap

A new season of high school football kicks off in Ohio.
The first segment of WTAP Football Frenzy
By Jim Wharton, Jesse Wharff and Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WTAP) - Ohio had the spotlight for week 1 of the high school football season.

All 6 Washington County teams were in action with 2 big rivalry games.

The Warren Warriors were victorious at home over the arch rival Marietta Tigers. The Warriors pull away for a 28-6 victory

In the biggest small school rivalry in the county Fort Frye prevails over Waterford 22-6.

For Cadets head coach Eric Huck, it was the 100th victory of his career.

The Shenandoah Zeps came to town and spoiled the Belpre Golden Eagles home opener. The Zeps prevailed 48-7.

While the Frontier Cougars were victorious in their home opener.

The Cougars blew out the Southern Tornadoes 42-6

