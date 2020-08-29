High school football players excited to hit the field

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Football season kicked off on the Ohio side of the Mid-Ohio Valley Friday night, and though there was rain in the forecast, excitement is what filled the air.

“I’m excited that we get to play,” said Belpre Golden Eagles Right Tackle Elijah Flowers.

It wasn’t long ago students weren’t sure they would get to play at all this year thanks to COVID-19. Luckily for them, members of the Ohio High School Athletic Association found a way they felt was safe for players to return. The regular season has been shortened, but players are just glad they get to play at all.

“You know a couple months ago, when they were discussing having a season or not, we were just praying to have one. It’s shortened, but it’s still football and we still get to go out there and play the game we love. We’re just excited we get a season at all,” said Warren Warriors Quarterback Kurt Taylor.

“I’m kind of disappointed we don’t get a full ten games for a season, but we could make the playoffs and keep going, and then you can reschedule games for after if you lose that first playoff game. We got to make every game worth it,” said Flowers.

Along with their shorter season, high school football teams had significantly less time to practice before the season started. However, that doesn’t seem to be discouraging any of the players.

“I wouldn’t say we are any less prepared. I mean it’s not just us that had practice time cut, it’s everybody. So we have to think about that too. I think our coaches have done a great job adjusting to it. I think our players have done a great job too,” said Taylor.

“We’re looking good this year even with a new coach. Everyone is coming together as a team, and we’re building chemistry every day,” said Belpre Golden Eagles Quarterback Walker Feick.

“We’re confident, but not too arrogant. We’re going to play some sound fundamental football. DO what we’re told, do what we’ve been taught by our coaches,” said Belpre Golden Eagles Running Back Cody Daugherty.

