Ohio man charged with rape for alleged sexual act with a minor

A 45-year-old Ohio man is charged with felony rape after reportedly having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old female
Courtesy: Athens Co. Prosecutor's Office
By Alexis Mathews
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Newark, Ohio man is arrested and charged with rape for allegedly having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old female.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, Bryan C. Sattelmyer, 45, was arrested on Friday on a complaint charging rape, which is a felony of the first degree. He is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a juvenile at the Ohio University Inn while working on a project in Athens.

Sattelmyer was arrested at the Lowes in Franklin County after authorities executed a search warrant on his residence on Friday afternoon.

Sattelmyer will be held in Franklin County awaiting extradition.

“The Prosecutor’s office is aware of additional alleged misconduct, additional potential victims, and additional charges are under consideration as the investigation continues”, said prosecutor Keller Blackburn.

The case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.

