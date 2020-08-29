Advertisement

Saturday COVID-19 increase in Ohio above 3-week average

More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.
More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That's up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.

The Department of Health says 21 deaths were reported Saturday. That’s just below the 21-day average of 22.

In total, 121,340 cases have been reported in Ohio with 4,126 deaths.

State health officials say 101,185 are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

