Advertisement

Sen. Manchin: Trump’s RNC speech was “flagarant violation of the law”

President Trump gives his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in front of a crowd on the White House lawn.
President Trump gives his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in front of a crowd on the White House lawn.
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he was “appalled” to watch how President Donald Trump delivered his party’s nomination acceptance speech to close out the Republican National Convention.

“I was appalled to see our nation’s prized monuments used for a political rally last night,” Manchin tweeted on Friday. “Our White House and National Mall belong to the American people, not the Republican, Democratic or any political party.”

“Let me be clear, last night’s display was a flagrant violation of the law. We must return to a place of decency in American politics and never see a display like that again.”

The president was criticized, largely by Democrats, for delivering his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House. A large fireworks display followed with the National Mall as its backdrop.

A federal law known as the Hatch Act prohibits executive branch employees from using their titles while doing political work or taking part in partisan activities while on the job. But the president and vice president are exempt.

Manchin is the lone Democrat representing West Virginia in Congress.

Republicans, including Rep. David McKinley, praised the president’s speech.

“That’s the Donald Trump that I’ve had more contact with,” McKinley said in an interview with 5 News. “I know that sometimes when he gets in front of a microphone he’s different, but my contacts with him working in congress have been much more sedated and thoughtful. I thought last night was a thoughtful speech, something that relaxed people about how his process is.”

Manchin’s colleague in the Senate, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) attended the speech. She tweeted a photo of her and her husband wearing masks at the event.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warren Warriors’ football gear sanitized with special tool after every use

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Using a disinfectant spraying device, Warren's football coach makes sure players' pads are sanitized after each use.

News

Saturday COVID-19 increase in Ohio above 3-week average

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.

News

Washington County authorities searching for murder suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Washington County authorities are searching for 38 year-old Jason Lee Taylor, who is suspected of killing his mother-in-law.

News

West Virginia records new daily high in coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
10 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Latest News

News

Ohio man charged with rape for alleged sexual act with a minor

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Mathews
A 45-year-old Ohio man is charged with felony rape after reportedly having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old female

News

High school football players excited to hit the field

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Ohio football players are feeling the excitement heading into their first game of the season.

News

Parkersburg boy starts candle business

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
Parkersburg boy, Jackson Simmon starts candle business

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Warriors vs. Tigers as Ohio football kicks off

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT

News

Marietta organization looking to get community registered to vote

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Angel Thompson
Speak for Yourself, Vote is an organization registering the community to vote

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Colt Adams

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT