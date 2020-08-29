Advertisement

Warren Warriors’ football gear sanitized with special tool after every use

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With their season already delayed by COVID-19, high school football teams are taking precautions to prevent spreading the virus. At Warren High School, Head Coach Matt Kimes spends a few minutes after each practice and game spraying equipment down with a special machine.

Kimes didn’t have a name for the device, but it looks like a high-tech garden hose attached to a tank full of liquid that he can wear like a backpack.

He says the tank is filled with a chemical that kills viruses, but is safe for students to come into contact with. This allows him to disinfect even the inside of helmets.

“Once it’s on it only takes a matter of minutes to dry and kill any virus that may be on the equipment,” said Kimes.

Not only is the spray effective, but Kimes says the device saves him a lot of time.

“At the beginning before we got this thing, we were having to spray bottle everything and hand wipe down everything and so in terms of maintenance and time efficiency, it’s been really positive for us,” said Kimes. “I think in terms of effectiveness, it seems to be working pretty well too.”

Kimes isn’t the only one using the device around campus. The district bought multiple so janitors can spray classrooms as well.

