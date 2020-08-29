Advertisement

Washington County authorities searching for murder suspect

Jason Lee Taylor
Jason Lee Taylor(none)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect in a Newport murder investigation.

38 year-old Jason Lee Taylor is suspected of killing his mother-in-law at 1125 Bells Run Road between late Friday night and Early Saturday morning.

According to a news release he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a Blue Real Tree shirt, and a camo hat. Authorities believe he is driving a 1996 white Buick Century.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks says Taylor’s wife told authorities when she came home late Friday or early Saturday, she found Taylor sitting on the porch in the dark. He told her that he had shot and killed her mother, Linda Gray. Taylor requested his wife to take him to his parents house in Marietta to get a different car. Fearing for her life, she took him there. He then took the Buick Century authorities are now looking for. Mincks says once she was away from Taylor, his wife went to the Washington County Jail to report what had happened.

Sheriff Mincks says Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous. There are two firearms missing from the Bells Run Road residence and he is believed to be in possession of them. The sheriff says Taylor has made comments about resisting arrest if law enforcement attempts to capture him. Mincks says to not to engage with Taylor, but to call 911 if he is seen.

Taylor has prior weapons charges.

