West Virginia records new daily high in coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations

As of Saturday, August 29.
As of Saturday, August 29.(WV DHHR)
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 10 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

It’s the highest amount of deaths reported in one day since the pandemic began.

They include a 40-year old man from Kanawha County, a 70-year old woman from Taylor County, an 86-year old man from Logan County, a 52-year old man from Wayne County, a 73-year old man from Cabell County, a 77-year old woman from Grant County, a 42-year old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year old man from Monroe County, a 77-year old man from Monroe County, and an 88-year old woman from Nicholas County.

“Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state.”

The state reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the cumulative pandemic total to 9,967.

Active cases rose back above 1,800 for the first time in more than a week; they sit at 1,820 as of Saturday morning.

151 people are in the hospital due to COVID-19, according to the DHHR, which marks another pandemic high.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (794), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (524), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (247), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (91), Hancock (121), Hardy (72), Harrison (263), Jackson (200), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (1,363), Lewis (32), Lincoln (113), Logan (476), Marion (216), Marshall (133), Mason (101), McDowell (70), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (232), Monongalia (1,093), Monroe (114), Morgan (37), Nicholas (50), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (139), Putnam (274), Raleigh (346), Randolph (222), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (246), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).

