Advertisement

W.Va. DHHR answers FAQs about playing high school sports during pandemic

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has come up with a list of frequently asked questions about how health officials are working to keep student athletes safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has come up with a list of frequently asked questions about how health officials are working to keep student athletes safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.(WYMT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- With high school football starting up Friday night throughout our region during the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are naturally concerned.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has come up with a list of frequently asked questions about how health officials are working to keep student athletes safe, as well as all students in the public school system.

Saturday marks an important starting point as the West Virginia Department of Education begins updating a color-coded map about the rate of COVID-19 per county. The color of the county of Saturday will determine the level of athletic and extracurricular activities allowed for next week (Aug. 30-Sept. 5).

Click or tap here to see more information about the re-entry metrics, as well as other frequently asked questions about upcoming weeks of the sports season.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia records new daily high in coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
10 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

News

Ohio man charged with rape for alleged sexual act with a minor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alexis Mathews
A 45-year-old Ohio man is charged with felony rape after reportedly having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old female

News

High school football players excited to hit the field

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Ohio football players are feeling the excitement heading into their first game of the season.

News

Parkersburg boy starts candle business

Updated: 18 hours ago
Parkersburg boy, Jackson Simmon starts candle business

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Warriors vs. Tigers as Ohio football kicks off

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

News

Marietta organization looking to get community registered to vote

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Speak for Yourself, Vote is an organization registering the community to vote

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Colt Adams

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Mark Vonkennell enters 41st year at Fort Frye High School

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 19 hours ago

This Is Home

Mark VonKennell enters 41st year of teaching at Fort Frye High School

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Mark VonKennell has taught at Fort Frye for 41 years

News

Fifth Annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk to take place on Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
The Fifth Annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk to take place in Parkersburg City Park.