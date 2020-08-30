Advertisement

Memorial Walk to honor those lost to addiction

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Hundreds of people came out to City Park for this year’s Memorial Walk to honor the memory of those who have been taken by addiction. Many of these lives are being remembered through the banners hung up around the event showcasing 2,200 lives that have been lost to this disease.

However, organizers say this event is about more than just remembering the people lost - it’s about helping those still here and giving them a sense of community.

An event like this really shows mothers that they’re not the only mothers going through this. Fathers that they’re not alone. People that are still in active addiction can come and people really do get sober and they seem happy and free. We go to schools and speak and children have been affected by their parents being addicted. So they can come have hope for their parents. Or walk for those that have been lost to addiction and they can feel like they’re doing something for them so it’s not all in vain.

Shay Walters, Memorial Walk Organizer

Area recovery centers sent representatives to show those seeking treatment that there is help nearby from the Fellowship Home in Parkersburg to CAIRN Recovery Resources in Zanesville, Ohio.

This year’s Memorial Walk is different from the previous four as they will be including all individuals that have battled with substance use disorder as opposed to only heroin addiction in year’s past.

It’s a great place and a great time for healing to be able to meet people and all that stuff. It’s an awesome time.

Rich Walters, Memorial Walk Organizer

If you or anyone else you know is suffering from addiction, call 1-844-289-0879 for the National Drug Helpline.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nearly six months in, M.O.V. still adjusting to pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
While M.O.V. residents miss their pre-pandemic life, they're keeping a positive attitude in the face of adversity.

News

Warren Warriors’ football gear sanitized with special tool after every use

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Using a disinfectant spraying device, Warren's football coach makes sure players' pads are sanitized after each use.

News

Saturday COVID-19 increase in Ohio above 3-week average

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.

News

Sen. Manchin: Trump’s RNC speech was “flagarant violation of the law”

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he was “appalled” to watch how President Donald Trump delivered his party’s nomination acceptance speech to close out the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

News

Washington County authorities searching for murder suspect

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Washington County authorities are searching for 38 year-old Jason Lee Taylor, who is suspected of killing his mother-in-law.

News

Forecast for August 29th

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

West Virginia records new daily high in coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
10 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

News

Ohio man charged with rape for alleged sexual act with a minor

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Mathews
A 45-year-old Ohio man is charged with felony rape after reportedly having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old female

News

High school football players excited to hit the field

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Ohio football players are feeling the excitement heading into their first game of the season.

News

Parkersburg boy starts candle business

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
Parkersburg boy, Jackson Simmon starts candle business