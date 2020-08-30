Memorial Walk to honor those lost to addiction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Hundreds of people came out to City Park for this year’s Memorial Walk to honor the memory of those who have been taken by addiction. Many of these lives are being remembered through the banners hung up around the event showcasing 2,200 lives that have been lost to this disease.

However, organizers say this event is about more than just remembering the people lost - it’s about helping those still here and giving them a sense of community.

An event like this really shows mothers that they’re not the only mothers going through this. Fathers that they’re not alone. People that are still in active addiction can come and people really do get sober and they seem happy and free. We go to schools and speak and children have been affected by their parents being addicted. So they can come have hope for their parents. Or walk for those that have been lost to addiction and they can feel like they’re doing something for them so it’s not all in vain.

Area recovery centers sent representatives to show those seeking treatment that there is help nearby from the Fellowship Home in Parkersburg to CAIRN Recovery Resources in Zanesville, Ohio.

This year’s Memorial Walk is different from the previous four as they will be including all individuals that have battled with substance use disorder as opposed to only heroin addiction in year’s past.

It’s a great place and a great time for healing to be able to meet people and all that stuff. It’s an awesome time.

If you or anyone else you know is suffering from addiction, call 1-844-289-0879 for the National Drug Helpline.

