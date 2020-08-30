Advertisement

Nearly six months in, M.O.V. still adjusting to pandemic

Despite changes to everyday life, residents are keeping a positive attitude going forward
A shot of Jessica Fatkin with the Parkersburg Bridge and Ohio River behind her
A shot of Jessica Fatkin with the Parkersburg Bridge and Ohio River behind her(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With the six-month anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization coming up on September 11, the Mid-Ohio Valley is still having to adjust to the current state of the world.

“I miss a lot of the little things,” said Julie Schlanz, a sophomore at Marietta College. “Like getting to study with groups of friends in the library.”

“[I miss] not being able to around my friends all the time and big groups” added Hannah McKain, another sophomore at Marietta College.

Jessica Fatkin, a 30-year old interior designer, said she missed “having the ability to go different places and just... live normal life.”

Magnifying the difficulties with changes to social life has been how long this current state has lasted, something few saw coming.

Chris Truman, a 60-year old banker at Wesco Bank in Vienna, said “I really didn’t have an idea as to how long this was going to be. I knew it was going to be longer than we WANTED it to be.”

Levi, a 25-year old metal sheet worker in Parkersburg, said while he had “no idea” at the start, he pointed out that “everybody was anticipating at least four-to-six months… and obviously it’s been longer than that.”

McKain also said she thought it would last four months, but fellow sophomore Ashley Owsiany saw it being a fraction of that:

“Probably the two weeks that [Marietta College] told us,” said the 20-year old. “Because we went on Spring Break, and I thought everything was going to go back to normal.”

That time frame has made the hampering of socialization even harder, because that was the aspect that many miss the most about pre-pandemic life.

McKain said she misses “being able to do anything without worrying about who has a mask on, sanitizer, how close people are to me.”

Fatkin said it was “being able to get together with my family altogether. And getting together with friends and doing different things.”

Levi, who is also a musician who would play shows around the Parkersburg area said what he misses the most is “Probably getting together with friends and people, and socializing… playing shows.”

Truman echoed those sentiments: “[I miss] just being able to be with people, being able to socialize and get together to handshake or to give somebody a hug. Because those are things that are just natural to me.”

Still, despite the massive changes to everyday life, the residents of the M.O.V. are keeping a positive attitude going forward.

“Mentally it’s pretty easy for me because I’m a positive person, I keep a positive attitude, and I just look at the good things” said Truman.

McKain said “I’m okay. I’m trying not to worry too much about it. Just kind of living in the moment, but being careful.”

Fatkin added that “I think it’s been really nice to just kind of slow down and just be able to think about different things, and think about how things have been playing out.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warren Warriors’ football gear sanitized with special tool after every use

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Using a disinfectant spraying device, Warren's football coach makes sure players' pads are sanitized after each use.

News

Saturday COVID-19 increase in Ohio above 3-week average

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.

News

Sen. Manchin: Trump’s RNC speech was “flagarant violation of the law”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he was “appalled” to watch how President Donald Trump delivered his party’s nomination acceptance speech to close out the Republican National Convention.

News

Washington County authorities searching for murder suspect

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Washington County authorities are searching for 38 year-old Jason Lee Taylor, who is suspected of killing his mother-in-law.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 29th

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

West Virginia records new daily high in coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
10 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

News

Ohio man charged with rape for alleged sexual act with a minor

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Mathews
A 45-year-old Ohio man is charged with felony rape after reportedly having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old female

News

High school football players excited to hit the field

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Ohio football players are feeling the excitement heading into their first game of the season.

News

Parkersburg boy starts candle business

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
Parkersburg boy, Jackson Simmon starts candle business

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Warriors vs. Tigers as Ohio football kicks off

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT