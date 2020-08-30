Nearly six months in, M.O.V. still adjusting to pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With the six-month anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization coming up on September 11, the Mid-Ohio Valley is still having to adjust to the current state of the world.

“I miss a lot of the little things,” said Julie Schlanz, a sophomore at Marietta College. “Like getting to study with groups of friends in the library.”

“[I miss] not being able to around my friends all the time and big groups” added Hannah McKain, another sophomore at Marietta College.

Jessica Fatkin, a 30-year old interior designer, said she missed “having the ability to go different places and just... live normal life.”

Magnifying the difficulties with changes to social life has been how long this current state has lasted, something few saw coming.

Chris Truman, a 60-year old banker at Wesco Bank in Vienna, said “I really didn’t have an idea as to how long this was going to be. I knew it was going to be longer than we WANTED it to be.”

Levi, a 25-year old metal sheet worker in Parkersburg, said while he had “no idea” at the start, he pointed out that “everybody was anticipating at least four-to-six months… and obviously it’s been longer than that.”

McKain also said she thought it would last four months, but fellow sophomore Ashley Owsiany saw it being a fraction of that:

“Probably the two weeks that [Marietta College] told us,” said the 20-year old. “Because we went on Spring Break, and I thought everything was going to go back to normal.”

That time frame has made the hampering of socialization even harder, because that was the aspect that many miss the most about pre-pandemic life.

McKain said she misses “being able to do anything without worrying about who has a mask on, sanitizer, how close people are to me.”

Fatkin said it was “being able to get together with my family altogether. And getting together with friends and doing different things.”

Levi, who is also a musician who would play shows around the Parkersburg area said what he misses the most is “Probably getting together with friends and people, and socializing… playing shows.”

Truman echoed those sentiments: “[I miss] just being able to be with people, being able to socialize and get together to handshake or to give somebody a hug. Because those are things that are just natural to me.”

Still, despite the massive changes to everyday life, the residents of the M.O.V. are keeping a positive attitude going forward.

“Mentally it’s pretty easy for me because I’m a positive person, I keep a positive attitude, and I just look at the good things” said Truman.

McKain said “I’m okay. I’m trying not to worry too much about it. Just kind of living in the moment, but being careful.”

Fatkin added that “I think it’s been really nice to just kind of slow down and just be able to think about different things, and think about how things have been playing out.”

