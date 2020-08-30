Advertisement

People’s Bank Theatre receives $50,000 donation from Par Mar

People's Bank Theatre
People's Bank Theatre(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on many industries, including the live performance industry.

But, thanks to a big donation from Par Mar, the People’s Bank Theatre in Marietta can get by a little longer.

When performance venues were closed by the coronavirus pandemic, People’s Bank Theatre management had to find a way to make money without a live audience in their theatre.

Management came up with the “100 Days for 100 Years” campaign. It was a fundraising program that encouraged donations from the public while they enjoyed livestreamed performances by local artists.

Management hoped to bring in $100,000, but were actually able to raise about $107,000 by the end of it. Pushing them past their goal, was a $50,000 donation from Par Mar.

“[It] certainly exceeded our expectations, and we’re really happy that we were able to raise some money during what our obviously tough times for everybody,” said Hunt Brawley, Executive Director of People’s Bank Theatre.

Though live performance venues can now reopen to an extent in Ohio, Brawley says the capacity limits are far too low for the theatre to successfully reopen at this time.

He says the $107,000 dollars they have raised should get them through the next four to five months while they ride out the pandemic.

All the money raised through the 100 Days for 100 Years campaign are going directly into operational costs, potential reopening expenses, and other fixed costs, theatre management says.

