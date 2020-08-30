Advertisement

Pleasants County deputies arrest New Matamoras man on drug charges

Robert Gander
Robert Gander(none)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - Robert Gander, of New Matamoras, Ohio, was arrested near St. Marys on Saturday for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, a news release said.

A Pleasants County deputy pulled Gander over Saturday near the Carpenter Bridge for traffic violations. During the traffic stop, authorities say they discovered Gander had multiple bags of crystal methamphetamine, two sets of weight scales, and numerous packaging materials often associated with drug distribution.

Gander was placed under arrest. He was taken to the North Central Regional Jail after failing to post a $25,000 bond.

