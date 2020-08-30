Shooting investigation underway in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says his office is investigating the shooting death of a Gallipolis, Ohio woman.

According to a news release from Champlin, the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a woman who had been shot and was believed to be dead at a Possum Trot Road residence in Addison Township just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene and found Lacey Holsinger, age 40, dead inside the residence.

Also located at the residence was 38 year-old Christopher Holsinger. He was taken into custody.

“Our investigation has determined that the deceased and the suspect are married and reside together where the incident occurred,” said Champlin.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Champlin says they are communicating with Prosecutor Jason Holdren regarding charges in the case.

“Further information will be released at the appropriate time,” said Champlin.

