West Virginia surpasses 10,000 total positive cases of COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Sunday report, there are now 10,110 total cases and 213 deaths from COVID-19.

This is 143 more cases than were reported Saturday morning. The new death was an 89-year-old man from Kanwha County.

Below is the breakdown of cases per county according to the DHHR:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (798), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (530), Calhoun (9), Clay (26), Doddridge (6), Fayette (268), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (201), Jefferson (355), Kanawha (1,393), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (479), Marion (217), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (70), Mercer (297), Mineral (144), Mingo (236), Monongalia (1,113), Monroe (117), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (278), Raleigh (356), Randolph (223), Ritchie (5), Roane (29), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).

