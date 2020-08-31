Advertisement

2 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 922 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,128 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 122,262 cases reported statewide.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.

An additional 6,456 cases and 284 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 13,317 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 2,954 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

