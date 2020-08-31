Child injured in bicycle versus motorcycle accident

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 13-year-old child was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle in Athens County Saturday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Middlefork Road near Bailor Road.

Troopers say a man was riding with a passenger on a motorcycle southbound on Middlefork Road when he struck the child who was riding his bicycle.

The child was transported to a children’s hospital by air for his injuries. The driver and his passenger were both uninjured.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

