Child injured in bicycle versus motorcycle accident

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 13-year-old child was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle in Athens County Saturday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Middlefork Road near Bailor Road.

Troopers say a man was riding with a passenger on a motorcycle southbound on Middlefork Road when he struck the child who was riding his bicycle.

The child was transported to a children’s hospital by air for his injuries. The driver and his passenger were both uninjured.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

