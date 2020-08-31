Advertisement

Cowboy going from Texas to DC to give veterans a voice

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va (WTAP) - A South Dakota man rode his horse into Ripley yesterday as he travels through the United States with a message and a goal: give out veterans a voice.

Cowboy Tony Jones made a similar journey four years ago as he went from his home state to the nation’s capital.

I’ve tried to find as many veterans as I could find and learn from them. I didn’t try to bring awareness to anything because at the time bringing awareness that you don’t have solutions for doesn’t do you any good. If you don’t have the answers for it, then where are you going to find the answers? Go talk to the people who live it.

Tony Jones, Cowboys for Veterans

Coming up from the South this time --- Jones left from Texas back in June and has met with thousand of veterans along the way. This time around, he is back with a plan to better assist the veterans he meets.

The plan that he wants to put into place is having veterans working alongside one another and to ensure better co-operation and help for all involved. Especially with the veteran affairs department.

“It’s very ignorant for us to think that we can do a better job than they can,” says Jones. “And the American people, you know, I mean to me it’s a no-brainer. Why don’t we put them in charge of each other? We don’t have to worry about them anymore. We can fund it. I doubt it would take as much money as much as what it’s costing the American people right now. And I know it can be done.”

As he makes his way through West Virginia as of this weekend, he states that he’s been “looking to come around where the patriots live.”

The Mountain State is one that is in need of assistance for its veterans as with a state that’s ranked 15th in veterans per capita, according to USA TODAY; they have the highest percentage of veterans living in poverty (9.9 percent), the third-highest in veterans with a disability (36.9 percent - 45,797) and the lowest veteran labor force participation rate (68.1 percent).

I just feel like there’s other avenues the government could do and things that they can do to help the veterans out. Or even help veteran groups out to where they can help these veteran groups out locally.

Vaughn Anderson, Operation Jackson County Veterans

Jones will be looking to help address these issues as well as many others as he continues his journey to Washington DC.

