Advertisement

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

A scam text message is making the rounds, and it contains a link that could be dangerous.
A scam text message is making the rounds, and it contains a link that could be dangerous.(WXIX)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new text messaging scam has emerged where hackers use the recipient’s real name and direct the recipient to a potentially dangerous link.

The text says, “We found a parcel from March owed to you. Kindly assume ownership and confirm for delivery here.”

“The bad news is we see these giant data breaches all over the place. That information is sold from one hacker to another,” said FOX19 Tech Expert Dave Hatter. “They buy this stuff off the dark web, and they build these giant dossiers on people.”

If the recipient clicks on the link, hackers can then do more than collect the recipient’s information.

“The bad guys collect this, they sell it, and then they use it in social engineering attacks through phishing, through smishing and these text-based messages,” said Hatter. “In some cases, they’ll even make phone calls, and they have a lot of information about you so they can make the call seem more legitimate.”

Hatter advises to delete the messages or ignore them and do not click the link.

Anyone expecting a package and is nervous someone forgot to deliver it should contact the shipping company.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 8/31/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A Chilean Batman, a shelter mainstay finds a forever home, and Brittany and Thomas can't fathom paying half-a-mil for one sheep.

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

News

Parkersburg Skate Park vandalized with graffiti

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Extreme sports enthusiasts have cause for concern over vandalism that has happened to the Parkersburg skate park.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.

News

Cowboy going from Texas to DC to give veterans a voice

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A South Dakota man rode his horse into Ripley yesterday as he travels through the United States with a message and a goal: give out veterans a voice.

Latest News

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
A Georgia man was welcomed home after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

News

St. Marys gets new opponent for football opener

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Blue Devils to host Alexander High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday

National Politics

First direct Israel-UAE flight lands in Abu Dhabi amid deal

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The flight marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

National Politics

Biden to blame Trump for violence in Pittsburgh speech

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

News

New text messaging scam includes recipient’s name and potentially dangerous link

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FOX19
A new text messaging scam has emerged where hackers use the recipient’s real name and direct the recipient to a potentially dangerous link.