Advertisement

NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other.

As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps.

Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.

Now, a T-shirt designed by NFL Players Association executive committee member Michael Thomas, a safety with the Houston Texans, can be worn in warmups. That T-shirt says: “Injustice against one of us is injustice against all of us,” in the front. The back says reads: “End racism.”

Players can choose either a name of a victim or one of four preferred phrases the NFL has approved: “Stop Hate”; “It Takes All Of Us”; “End Racism”; or “Black Lives Matter.’” The same choices are available for coaches and on-field officials.

Each week, the NFL will feature the story of a victim of social or racial injustice or police brutality and tell that person’s story “in and around” the games, the league said.

NBC Sports initially reported the end zone displays and warmups designed by Thomas.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

News

Wood County could open all polling places for November in-person voting

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
County clerk currently has more than the required number of poll workers for the November 3 election

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden: Trump keeps saying 'if' he was president

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.

Latest News

National

Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Knockdown and nearly 3,000 other independent music venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association.

News

WorkForce West Virginia launches Lost Wages Assistance Program for unemployed West Virginians

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ Staff
Additional relief is on the way for unemployed West Virginians, according to WorkForce West Virginia and Gov. Jim Justice.

Coronavirus

COVID: US may consider early vaccine authorization

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The U.S. may consider early authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

National

Attorney says Jamarcus Glover was offered plea deal to name Breonna Taylor as co-defendant

Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor was shot dead by Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers raiding her home on March 13.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 10 deaths, nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics