Obituary: Albert Russell Littleton

Albert Russell Littleton, 62 of Little Hocking, OH, passed away August 30, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born April 20, 1958 in Bellaire, OH a son of the late Benjamin and Marjorie (Shunk) Littleton.

Albert was a foreman for the Asplundh Tree Expert Company with 17 years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and spending time with family and friends. He loved his grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving wife of 38 years, Barbara (Cunningham) Littleton, five children: Stephanie Frye, Earl Khosrovi, Debbie Devers, Roberta Braddy and Stacy Littleton, siblings: Ralph, Ronnie, Robin Ben and Paul Littleton and Mildred McCormick along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Terry Littleton and sisters: Doris McCormick and Shelva Hodgson.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Ian Reid officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday 5-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

