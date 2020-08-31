Obituary: Barbara Ann Baxter

Barbara Ann Baxter, 60, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 2, 1960, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert Eugene and Marguerite Ann Keener Coleman. She loved spending time on the “farm” with her husband and their beagles, and watching her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Baxter; her daughter, Alisha Jackson and husband, Nathan; her granddaughters, Madelynn and Mackenzie; her brothers and sisters, Darrell (Robby), Jeff (Beatrice), Brenda and Sharon; and nieces, nephews, aunts and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and mother-in-law, Edna Morrison.

Per her wishes, Barb will be cremated and there will be no services. Leavitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.