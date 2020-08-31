Obituary: Carl N. (Nick) Florence

Carl N. (Nick) Florence, 69, of Washington, WV died Friday August 28, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of Carl C. and Adele (Morey) Florence.

Nick never met a stranger. They were just friends waiting to happen. He started conversations and made friends everywhere he went. He had a basic philosophy regarding life; “You can’t put a price on fun.” He embraced that mindset early on and aimed to have fun every day. Whether it be joking and teasing with friends and coworkers, finding joy in simple moment and things, or spending time doing the things he loved, he approached every day with the blissful expectation of a child. If smiles are a measurement of success in this endeavor, then he succeeded. It was seldom that you saw him when he was not grinning ear to ear. Fun and joking aside, Nick was a stickler for some things, like being punctual, for instance. He liked to be on time for everything, especially his self-designated happy hour.

Nick attended West Virginia University and he liked to joke that he majored in beer and billiards. He loved cars so it was appropriate that he landed in the automotive industry which became a life-long career. He worked in many aspects of the business and eventually he would go on to manage and own Napa Auto Parts stores on North Carolina’s Outer Banks where he lived for about 25 years.

The arrival of grandchildren and his desire to spend more time with family brought him back home to Parkersburg. It was during this period that Nick would say one of the most significant and wonderful events in his life occurred referring to the day he publicly proclaimed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior thru Baptism.

From then on, Nick frequently started his day quoting his favorite Bible verse, Psalm 118:24 “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” He was a member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church and loved to serve on the First Impressions team, which was a perfect fit for his friendly, outgoing personality.

Nick was eternally grateful. Every day he would take pause to look around and notice all the things he was thankful for. He considered himself blessed beyond measure. One such blessing occurred a few short years ago when an opportunity to purchase a family home that had long since been out of the family presented itself. The house was built by Nick’s maternal grandparents the year he was born; a place that held remembrances of childhood fun, cherished people, bountiful vegetable gardens, and special times. Once settled in, Nick was the most content he had been in life. He felt he had come full circle. Nick spent his final days in the comfort of the place he knew as home.

He loved and cherished his family. He referred to his wife as his rock. He beamed with pride over his children which he considered to be his biggest accomplishments in life, and his grandchildren were the greatest gifts he had ever known. He is survived by his wife Debbie Florence; son Doug Florence (Andrea) of Vienna and daughter Kristi Florence of Parkersburg; four grandchildren Andrew, Kate, Asher, and Addison; and two brothers Michael and Roger Florence of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Gary Florence.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Nick’s memory may be made to: North Parkersburg Baptist Church (Deacon’s Benevolence Fund) 3109 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26104 or the Humane Society of Parkersburg, PO Box 392 , Parkersburg, WV 26102 Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

