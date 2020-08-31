Obituary: Charles Wade Adams

Charles Wade Adams, 84, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

He was born July 16, 1936 in Weston, WV, a son of the late Ezra Charles and Lessie Lee (Keister) Adams. He was retired from the Ritchie County Board of Education after a 25 plus year career in which he cherished the relationships he established with coworkers and students. He had a great love for his family and his community. He was always there to help anyone in need at any given time, whether you knew him as Charlie or as Wade, he was your friend.

His livelihood and passion in life was farming and working the land. The chance to be able to work with his hands, performing an honest day work, always doing the right thing, and to honor your word, are values he instilled in his daughters.

He was a member of St. Lukes United Methodist Church in Harrisville, WV, member of Harrisville IOOF #99, and Hope Rebekah Lodge #30 in which he was very active. He was also an avid fan of the WVU and the Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Velma Jean (Ellyson) Adams; his sense of humor, friendliness, integrity, and honesty will be carried on by his two daughters, Donna Adams Worstell of Parkersburg, WV and Jessica Mossor (David) of Jacksonville, FL. He is survived by four grandchildren, Josiah Mossor, Mekhi Mossor, Domonic Worstell, and Tionna Worstell; two sisters, Maxine Elder and Geraldine Hatfield, both of Parkersburg, WV; brother, Adrain Adams (Anita) of Washington, WV, special nephew, Kevin Elder of Parkersburg,WV, along with many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was reunited in Heaven with six brothers, Glennard, Scott, Gerald, Glendal “Port”, Kenneth, Asa Claude, and Eugene Adams, and three sisters, Glenna Warner, Mary Radabaugh, and Margaret Patton.

Funeral services will take place at 6pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will be from 3pm-6pm on Wednesday. Following the services, he will be laid to rest on the family farm in Gilmer County, WV. In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will be required while inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

