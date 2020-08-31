Obituary: Cloyd Edwin Thorn

Cloyd Edwin Thorn, age 84, of Parkersburg, WV, departed this life Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born March 15, 1936, in Palestine, WV, the son of the late Claud Thorn and Thelma (Parsons) Thorn.

Cloyd is survived by his wife, Bobetta Ann (Marshal) Thorn; his two daughters, Misty Caplinger of Parkersburg and Connie Billetter of Neffs, OH; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his siblings, Roger and Nancy Thorn, Charles Thorn, Mary and John Thatcher, Ronald and Wilka Thorn, Claud Jr and Mary Thorn and Pauline Lockhart; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Cloyd was preceded in death by Carl Thorn, Ruth Moyer, Robert Bill Thorn, George Thorn, Floyd Thorn and Paul Thorn; and his granddaughter, Kayla Caplinger.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Evergreen South Cemetery with full military rites by the American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Thorn family.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

