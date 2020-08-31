Obituary: Donna Jean Howard Koehnlein

Donna Jean Howard Koehnlein, 81, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her farm, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna Jean was born September 8, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Eleanor Barrick Howard Patton and James M. Howard. She attended Pullman Grade School and was a proud member of the Pennsboro High School class of 1956. Donna Jean worked for Monongahela Power, in the garment industry of Ritchie County for Myles Manufacturing, and served as the secretary for Ken Mac Inc. of Pennsboro, WV, for many years. She greatly enjoyed bluegrass music, playing cards, vacations at the beach, and country living. Donna Jean was happiest when she was on the family farm surrounded by her family and feeding her animals.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Rick) Jones Ridgway; her brothers, John (Carol) Howard and Bob (Pam) Howard; half siblings, Joe Howard and Joy Conrad; step brother, Bill (Norma) Patton; step sister in law, Connie Patton; her grandchildren, Amber (Matt) Goldfarb and Ryan Jones; step grandchildren, Anthony (Megan) Ridgway, Brett (Michelle) Ridgway, and Sarah Ridgway; great granddaughter, Hazel Goldfarb; step great grandchildren, Wyatt, Harper, Grayson, and Gattlin Ridgway.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John (Junior) Koehlein; son, John Michael Koehnlein; son in law, Gary Jones; sister, Bettie Ann (Squee) Hayhurst; brother, Bill Howard; step father, Dan Patton; step mother, Helen Howard; step brother, Bob Patton; sisters in law, Eleanor (Bennie) Jones and Peggy (Lewis) Mahaney, and Betty Murphy.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow the service in the Mt. Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm, on Wednesday, at the funeral home. In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will be required while inside the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Donna Jean’s name be made to the Pennsboro High School Scholarship Fund, c/o Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, 1620 Park Ave, Parkersburg, WV, 26101.

