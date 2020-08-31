Obituary: Janis Dee Barnes

Janis Dee Barnes, 72, of Belpre died August 29, 2020, in Coolville, OH.

Janis was born September 30, 1947 in Mt. Vernon, OH and was the daughter of the late Richard M. and Dorothy E. Miller Stephan.

Janis was a 1965 graduate of Warren High School and a 1968 graduate of Camden Clark School of Nursing. She was a homemaker and also worked as a nurse at Camden Clark Hospital, Huntsman Chemical and Shell Chemical.

Janis was a member of Decatur United Methodist Church and Job’s Daughters International. She was a volunteer for Belpre Area Ministries.

Janis enjoyed crafting and operated Fillmore Valley Crafts. She also enjoyed puzzles and crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Janis is survived by her daughter Deanna Castro of Columbus, OH; son Nathan Gary Barnes (Amber) of Coolville; grandchildren Jacob and Dylan Castro and Haidyn and Hunter Barnes; sister Judy McAtee; brother Larry Stephan; brother-in-law Bill Barnes (Carolyn); sister-in-law Jane Stephan and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gary Twain Barnes and her brothers Richard and Jeff Stephan.

Funeral services will be 11am Thursday September 3, 2020, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Rev. Paul McGuire officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Belpre, OH. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

