Obituary: Michael A. “Mike” Lamp

Michael A. “Mike” Lamp, 57, Newport, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born on October 17, 1962, in Marietta, OH, he was a son of James “Jim” Lamp and the late Patricia “Pat” Binegar Lamp. He was a 1980 graduate of Frontier High School. Mike worked at Newport IGA for 40 years and most recent was a service writer for Marietta Outdoor Power. He loved sports and he was an active coach in youth sports for many years. His character was he lended a hand to those in need. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was the backbone of the family.

Survivors other than his father include his wife of 23 years, Christy Burkheimer Lamp; one son, Ryan Lamp; one sister, Sharon (Craig) Henegar; three brothers, James “Steve” (Barb) Lamp, David (Tonda) Lamp, and C. Troy Lamp; nieces and nephews, Justin (Kelsie) Lamp, Dustin (Michelle) Lamp, Brennan (Kayla) Lamp, Shayla (Evan) Michael, Jessica (Devin) Aigner, James (Chelsea) Henegar, Julie Henegar, and Carrie Lamp; mother-in-law, Janet “Sue” Burkheimer; father-in-law, Garner Burkheimer; and brother-in-law, James (Melissa) Burkheimer. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Service will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home, St. Marys. Burial will follow in the Newport Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. Friday and from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com