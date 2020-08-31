Obituary: Ora Jean Tilton

Ora Jean Tilton 85, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 25, 1935 in Bear Run, Newport, Ohio, to Elmer and Marjorie Lane Binegar.

She is survived by her husband, Larry William Tilton; three children, William Gene Tilton (Sandra) of Texas, Gerald Floyd Tilton (Laura) of Lowell and Vernon Dwight Tilton (Teresa) of Lowell; seven grandchildren, Jason Tilton (Jennifer), Maxine Gallegos, Kimberly GoCong, Sarah Villanueva (Alfredo), Valerie Lowe (Jared), Krysta Jama (Liban) and Cari Kramer (Nick); 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gordan Lloyd Tilton; grandson, Gustavo Lopez; eight siblings, Dale Binegar, Juanita Nesbitt, Delbert Binegar, Corine Mendenhall, Donnie Binegar, Richard Binegar, Jimmy Binegar and David Binegar.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, with Kenny Lloyd officiating. There will be a short viewing at that time at the cemetery as well. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Ora Jean’s family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional care. Donations in her memory may be directed to Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, P.O. Box 400, Lowell, Ohio 45744. The Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Ora Jean’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

