Obituary: Roger Lee Tanner

Roger Lee Tanner, Sr.,69 of Parkersburg passed away August 31, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 16, 1951 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Woodrow and Phyllis Monroe Tanner. He was retired from the US Air Force and enjoyed fishing, sports and spending time with his great-grandchildren.

Roger is survived by his life partner, Deborah Tanner of Parkersburg; five children, Roger Lee Tanner, Jr. (Wednesday) of Belpre, Angela Rhodes (Cecil Madison) of Parkersburg, Michelle Nicola (Shawn) of Florida, Kayla Tanner of Parkersburg and Andrea Midcap (Paul) also of Parkersburg; sister, Christine Hafer (William) of NC; brother, Gary Tanner of Virginia Beach, VA; eighteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother who raised him, Edna Headley; and several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg. Visitation will be Noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

