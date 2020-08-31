Obituary: Sheila Paulette Farley

Sheila Paulette Farley, 70, of Marietta passed away on August 29, 2020, at the Belpre Landings. She was born July 8, 1950, in West Virginia a daughter of Paul and Mamie Stephenson Snider.

Paulette was a graduate of Meigs High School. She was a devoted homemaker and housewife and later in life became a caregiver for others.

On February 21, 1975, she married Jim Farley who preceded her in death. Paulette is survived by her children: Dave (Karla) Leach of NC, Millie (Mike) Starner of Marietta, Joe (Melissa) Farley of Waterford, Jamie (Sherry) Leach of Marietta, Rick (Alicha) Farley of Marietta, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Nancy, Randy, Tammy and Jimmy.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Robby Farley and sister Barbara Colmer.

A memorial services will be observed at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Memorial contributions will be appreciated to the funeral home to assist with arrangements.

