Parkersburg Skate Park vandalized with graffiti

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Extreme sports enthusiasts have cause for concern over vandalism that has happened to the Parkersburg skate park.

The skate park located next to the Elite sports center has been vandalized with graffiti. Most of it is inside the main “bowl” of the park.

The vandal or vandals spray painted profane language and inappropriate imagery on the concrete surfaces.

A man who says he helped get the skate park built says the paint isn’t just offensive, it’s also a safety hazard for skaters.

The paint on the concrete makes it slick and the temperature changes makes it very dangerous. And if it’s not stopped it will be everywhere. Then the “bowl” virtually at certain times of the year is going to be unsafe to use.

Kenneth George, Skate Park Maintenance

If you know who had committed the vandalism or have any clues, contact the Parkersburg Police Department.

