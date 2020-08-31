Parkersburg YMCA to host “Doggie Day”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg YMCA is preparing to close its pool for maintenance. But before doing so, it’s giving area residents the opportunity to bring their four-legged companions to the pool for a swim for free as part of its annual “Doggie Day” event.

On Monday, August 31 from 6:30 PM to 9 P.M., the pool will be open to all non-aggressive dogs whose owners provide licenses and updated vaccination papers.

“The dogs love it...We usually close the pool down sometime in mid- to late-August each year for a week to do maintenance and clean up, and it’s a good opportunity to provide a service to the community, as well,” said Jeff Olson, CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA.

The YMCA will be taking a number of precautions to ensure the safety of visitors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Social distancing will be required and visitors will be asked to wear masks. In addition, owners are required to clean up after their dogs and are asked to bring their own bags and any other necessary cleaning supplies. No owners will be allowed in the pool.

There will be a ramp and stairs for dogs to enter the pool to ensure they don’t have to jump into the water, and if attendance is high, owners and dogs will be allowed into the pool area a few at a time in order to maintain social distancing.

Despite the pandemic, Olson said the pool has continued to be popular, though the its permitted capacity has been decreased due to social distancing requirements.

“We’ve done really well. The numbers are down only because, for example, our swim team has to limit the number of people who are coming to practice, so they’re practicing for more hours with fewer people in the pool. Our water aerobics classes and swim lessons have been the same way. We’re doing more classes to keep our numbers down and allow people to socially distance, even when they’re in the pool,”

Those who would like to learn more about the event can find additional information on the YMCA’s website.

